Nova Scotia RCMP officer charged with impaired driving
A A
A Nova Scotia RCMP member has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop on Christmas Eve.
Kings District RCMP stopped a vehicle in Auburn, Kings County on Highway 101. An off-duty officer was driving the vehicle.
Cpl. Scott MacMillan, a member of the Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit, was taken into custody, then released the same day.
He was charged Jan. 4 with impaired driving and refusing a breath demand and is currently on administrative leave.
He is set to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Feb. 14.
Police are conducting an internal code of conduct investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.