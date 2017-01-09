Nova Scotia RCMP officer charged with impaired driving

A Nova Scotia RCMP member has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop on Christmas Eve.

Kings District RCMP stopped a vehicle in Auburn, Kings County on Highway 101. An off-duty officer was driving the vehicle.

Cpl. Scott MacMillan, a member of the Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit, was taken into custody, then released the same day.

He was charged Jan. 4 with impaired driving and refusing a breath demand and is currently on administrative leave.

He is set to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Feb. 14.

Police are conducting an internal code of conduct investigation.