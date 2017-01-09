Crime
January 9, 2017 4:18 pm
Updated: January 9, 2017 4:20 pm

Nova Scotia RCMP officer charged with impaired driving

A Nova Scotia RCMP member has been charged with impaired driving.

A Nova Scotia RCMP member has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop on Christmas Eve.

Kings District RCMP stopped a vehicle in Auburn, Kings County on Highway 101. An off-duty officer was driving the vehicle.

Cpl. Scott MacMillan, a member of the Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit, was taken into custody, then released the same day.

He was charged Jan. 4 with impaired driving and refusing a breath demand and is currently on administrative leave.

He is set to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Feb. 14.

Police are conducting an internal code of conduct investigation.

Global News