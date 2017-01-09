Sports
January 9, 2017

Edmonton Oilers’ Patrick Maroon named NHL star of the week

Edmonton Oilers left wing Patrick Maroon (19) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Boston. It was Maroon's third goal of the game.

Edmonton Oilers left-wing Patrick Maroon, New York Rangers right-wing Michael Grabner and Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby are the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Maroon had five goals and an assist in four games, including his first career hat trick in a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Grabner led the league with seven points (five goals, two assists) in three games. He had the winning goals in both of the Rangers’ victories last week.

Holtby went 2-0-0 in three games, compiling a 1.29 goals-against average, .955 save percentage and two shutouts to guide the Capitals to a perfect 3-0-0 week.

