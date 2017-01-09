Independent investigation unit called after Anola standoff

Manitoba’s police watchdog is now investigating the death of a man following a weekend standoff in Anola.

On January 6 RCMP say they received a report of a man who had secured himself inside his home east of Anola. RCMP say he had been uttering threats to both family and police.

The emergency response team was sent and negotiations with the man continued through the night. On January 7 police went inside the home where the man, 45, was found dead.

The Independent Investigations Unit (IIU) has now been asked to look into the death. The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving a police officer.