Anola
January 9, 2017 2:23 pm

Independent investigation unit called after Anola standoff

Lauren Portrait By Senior Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Manitoba's police watchdog has been asked to investigate the death of an Anola area man following a weekend standoff.

Global News
A A

Manitoba’s police watchdog is now investigating the death of a man following a weekend standoff in Anola.

On January 6 RCMP say they received a report of a man who had secured himself inside his home east of Anola. RCMP say he had been uttering threats to both family and police.

READ: ‘It was kind of surprising to see the firepower:’ witness describes Anola, Manitoba situation. 

The emergency response team was sent and negotiations with the man continued through the night.  On January 7 police went inside the home where the man, 45, was found dead.

The Independent Investigations Unit (IIU) has now been asked to look into the death. The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving a police officer.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Anola
IIU
Independent Investigation Unit
RCMP
Standof

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News