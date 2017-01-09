Canada
Woman, 61, dies in hospital after ATV accident near Picton, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press

An O.P.P truck stands in the parking lot at the eastern Ontario regional Ontario Provincial Police headquarters in Smith Falls, Ontario on Oct. 22, 2012.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg/File
PICTON, Ont. – A 61-year-old woman has died after an accident near Picton, Ont.

Provincial police with the Prince Edward detachment say the incident took place at around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday when the woman left a nearby residence and was on her way home.

Five minutes later, police say the woman was found lying unconscious by the side of the road with her undamaged all-terrain vehicle idling nearby.

Police say the woman was suffering head injuries and was transferred to a hospital, but died on Sunday evening.

They have identified her as Kathryn Richards of Sophiasburgh, Ont.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the accident and are continuing to investigate the cause.

