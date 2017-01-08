Canada
January 8, 2017 6:06 pm
Updated: January 8, 2017 6:08 pm

IN PHOTOS: Young snowboarders compete at Edmonton’s Snow Valley Ski Club

Young snowboarders show off their skills in a freestyle competition.

Global News
Some of Edmonton’s youngest snowboarders showed off their skills at the annual Pump Up the Jam competition at the Snow Valley Ski Club Sunday.

The competition is open to kids 12 and under. Some boarders were as young as three.

“It’s just a fun competition. It’s really just for kids to get out there and do their best,” Tim Dea with Snow Valley Ski Club said.

Over 40 kids took part in the freestyle competition which allowed the snowboarders to show off off their jump, rail, box top or pipe maneuvers.

“They get the chance to show off their tricks to their friends and their parents,” Dea said.

The competition is now in its seventh year.

snow1

Young snowboarders show off their skills in a freestyle competition.

Global News
Competition
Edmonton sports
Freestyle Competition
Pump Up The Jam
Snow Valley Ski Club
snowboarder

