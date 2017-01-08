Fiat Chrysler announces $1 billion investment in US plants

DETROIT – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Sunday that it would invest $1 billion to retool and modernize two plants in the U.S. Midwest, including one that would be able to make the Ram heavy-duty pickup truck currently produced in Mexico. The automaker said the investment would create more than 2,000 production-related jobs. The company also said it planned to add three new Jeep models, including a pickup truck, to its product lineup.

The announcement comes as U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to slap large tariffs on vehicles imported into the United States from Mexico.

FCA said it would add two big SUVs, Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer, as well as the Jeep pickup truck to its lineup.

U.S. consumers have increasingly shifted toward SUVs and pickup trucks and away from sedans in recent years.