55-year-old woman killed in collision south of Calmar

A 55-year-old woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving collided with another vehicle south of Calmar.

It happened just before noon on Saturday.

Leduc RCMP responded to the collision at the intersection of Glen Park Road and Highway 795.

The collision remains under investigation but police believe the woman’s vehicle, which was traveling westbound, crossed through the intersection into the path of a northbound vehicle.

Two children in the woman’s vehicle were taken to hospital in Edmonton.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was also taken to hospital.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors.