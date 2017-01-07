Investigations
Winnipeg Police armoured vehicle at home on College Avenue

Police armoured vehicle was on scene at College Avenue Saturday morning.

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Police’s armoured vehicle was on scene at College Avenue just before midnight Friday night.

Police told Global News they were on scene at the 800 block of College Avenue just before midnight and expected to spend much of Saturday on scene responding to an incident.

Earlier Saturday College Avenue was closed down between Arlington Street and Sinclair Street for one block. The armoured vehicle remained on scene until just after 10 a.m. and forensics followed in after.

Little details have come out, but police are expected to release more later on Saturday.

