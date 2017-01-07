Winnipeg Police armoured vehicle at home on College Avenue

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Police’s armoured vehicle was on scene at College Avenue just before midnight Friday night.

Police told Global News they were on scene at the 800 block of College Avenue just before midnight and expected to spend much of Saturday on scene responding to an incident.

Police are currently involved in an incident on College btwn Sinclair & Arlington. Please avoid the area. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 7, 2017

Earlier Saturday College Avenue was closed down between Arlington Street and Sinclair Street for one block. The armoured vehicle remained on scene until just after 10 a.m. and forensics followed in after.

A few police cars still on scene outside of house on College Ave. Officers going in and out of house, and knocking on neighbours doors. pic.twitter.com/GLEsvGGOPI — Shelden Rogers (@SheldenGlobal) January 7, 2017

Little details have come out, but police are expected to release more later on Saturday.