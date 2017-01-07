Edmonton father camps in frigid cold to raise funds in daughter’s memory

Peter Burgess has been through the kind of heartache most of us can’t even imagine.

His beautiful and healthy three-year-old girl, Elan, had several seizures one day out of the blue. She was immediately rushed to the Stollery Children’s Hospital where her condition improved slightly.

A CT scan revealed a healthy-looking brain. But later at the hospital, her heart stopped beating.

Burgess said he and his wife Candace watched as the physicians gave Elan CPR.

“Her tiny chest [was being] compressed by just three of the doctor’s fingers,” Burgess said. She was resuscitated and transferred into the paediatric intensive care unit. Everyone was hoping for the best.

But the next time the parents saw their little girl, she had taken a turn for the worse.

“She was hooked up to a ventilator which was breathing for her,” Burgess said.

“Only then did we realise how desperate the situation was.”

Another CT scan revealed a brain stem so swollen, that circulation to her brain had been choked off. This was just six hours after they had arrived at the hospital.

“My little girl was brain dead,” Burgess said.

Three days later, the parents held their daughter in their arms for the last time as she was taken off life support.

Despite the tragic end to their visit, the family has supported Stollery fundraisers ever since.

“I will do anything for the Stollery, they did so much for us,” Burgess said.

He said the staff did the best job they could and were so compassionate towards his family – especially Elan’s older brother, Ben.

This year, her father is braving the frigid temperatures in Edmonton in an effort to raise $8,000. He will be camped out in the Rainbow Valley Campground for the entire week.

“It’s supposed to drop down to -40 C down here by Wednesday but I’m not coming in,” Burgess said.

It’s Burgess’ hope that camping out in the cold will fund four new paediatric beds that help regulate temperatures for premature babies.

He is welcoming visitors all week to site #29 – just look for the orange tent. You can support his fundraising efforts by donating here.