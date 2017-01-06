Advisory shines spotlight on Lavington air quality

High levels of fine particulate matter in the air triggered an air quality advisory in Lavington Thursday afternoon.

“As of [Thursday] afternoon the 24 hour average was exceeding the acceptable limits and that’s what triggered the air quality advisory for Lavington,” said Ayache.

Air quality has long been a contentious issue in the area.

Some residents tried unsuccessfully to block the construction of a pellet plant in the community because of concerns over what that would mean for air quality.

“In a way, I think [the advisory] is a validation of concerns that quite a number of residents have had about air quality in the valley,” Lavington resident Tom Coape-Arnold said.

“I’m not blaming the pellet plant… I really put a lot of responsibility on the Ministry of Environment – they are the ones that regulate industry and other polluters. It is really up to them to determine properly what the sources are and if they are controlled sources under the Environmental Management Act, to do the proper job.”

The Ministry of Environment said the Pinnacle Pellet Plant does not appear to have caused the advisory.

“We have no indication whatsoever that the plant has had any significant effect that led to the issuing of the advisory,” said Tarek Ayache, an air quality meteorologist with the Ministry of Environment.

The Environment Ministry said the fine particulates in the area are likely coming from multiple sources. Ayache said that burning, industry and traffic can all contribute.

The weather is also playing a significant role. The cold weather is causing air to stagnate so the fine particulate matter isn’t dissipating like it normally would.

“That’s the usual case around this time [of year]. We are also investigating to see whether there are any unusual sources or exceptional sources of smoke or fine particulates in the region such as any fire that was happening nearby or any unusual conditions from one of the industrial sources,” Ayache said.

Interior Health is advising those with existing chronic medical conditions not to participate in strenuous exercise in the area during the advisory.

“Both short and long-term exposures to particulate matter can lead to the worsening of heart and lung disease,” medical health officer Dr. Kamran Golmohammadi said.

Some are going about their business as usual but not school children. Lavington Elementary School students are being kept indoors for recess and lunch.

“[It’s] so concerning and upsetting as a parent that they don’t get to have outside time today,” parent Nicole Semkiw said. “It doesn’t make me want to move. I love where we live and I chose this area for a reason but it is upsetting that my kids can’t enjoy all the aspects of our community and of where we live.”

Both the Pinnacle Pellet Plant and Tolko said they are proactively taking steps to lessen any impact their businesses may have on air quality during the advisory.

Pinnacle says that the plant has actually improved local air quality because of upgrades to the nearby Tolko mill that are tied to the project.

However, it seems like not everyone is getting the message about the air quality advisory – Gorman Brothers Lumber was burning Friday.

The business said they had lit the fire earlier in the week when the venting was better and it was still smouldering. Gorman Brothers said they were unaware of the advisory and had no plans to try and extinguish the fire.

On Friday morning, the Lavington Fire Department was called to fight a minor fire on the roof of a building at the Tolko facility in Lavington that is believed to have been sparked accidentally.

It’s unclear how long the advisory will last. Officials are hoping for strong winds or precipitation to help clear the air.