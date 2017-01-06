Winnipeggers asked to help name zoo’s newest polar bear cubs

WINNIPEG — Winnipeggers are getting a chance to name two polar bear cubs at the Assiniboine Park Zoo.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy (APC) is asking the public to help name the orphaned cubs who arrived in the city in late 2016.

The two cubs were transported by the Polar Bear Rescue Team from the Churchill area after being identified by Manitoba Sustainable Development as being in need of rescue. The female cub, who arrived in November, and the male cub, who arrived in December, have both settled in nicely to their new surroundings, according to the APC.

A naming poll was launched Friday and will remain open for voting until Jan. 9.

Names for the female cub were submitted by children and staff at the Churchill Children’s Centre. Names for the male cub were submitted by APC staff. Both lists were then narrowed down.

The two finalist female names are:

Pesim (pronounced Pee-sim) – Cree word for moon

Nanuq (pronounced Nan-ook) – Inuit word for polar bear

The two male finalist names are:

Siku (pronounced See-koo) – Inuit word for ice

Kisik (pronounced Kee-syk) – Cree word for sky

“We are excited to involve the community in the naming of the two cubs,” Laura Cabak with the APC said. “It’s a great opportunity for the public to get involved and also to remind everyone of the serious impacts of climate change.”

Once voting ends, the results will be tallied and visitors and media will be invited to a name announcement Jan. 12.