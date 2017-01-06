5 Montreal stories you must read this week:
From an 11-year-old boxing champion to a daycare worker allegedly using aggressive force against children in her care, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:
Ormstown boil water advisory
“It’s a public health issue and there is a risk you could be infected.”
Residents in Ormstown have been under a boil water advisory for three months now, and the ban will likely continue until the spring.
READ THE STORY: Residents fed up as boil water advisory continues due to dangerous bacteria in Ormstown
Feeding the hungry
“They want to eat, [we] give them the food. That’s it, that’s all.”
Marché Ferdous may long have gone unnoticed in Montreal, but a simple act of kindness is putting it on the map.
READ THE STORY: Marché Ferdous program gives free food to hungry Montrealers
Boxing champion
“I always have that inner feeling. I mean that I can always do better in every single fight.”
Salvatore Rufolo is not your average sixth grader – the 11-year-old from Rivière-des-Prairies is a champion Junior Division boxer.
READ THE STORY: 11-year-old boxing phenom from RDP talks boxing and future prospects
Hasty snow removal
“Clearly people are upset, we’re upset.”
Residents in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough have a lot to complain about when it comes to snow removal.
READ THE STORY: Snow removal company under fire after causing damages in Saint-Henri
Hurting children
“The supervisor entered and two of the children told her that the educator had slammed their heads against the table.”
Parents are concerned after hearing that a daycare worker at Les Canaries 2 in LaSalle allegedly abused and hit some of the children in her care.
READ THE STORY: LaSalle daycare worker fired for allegedly using aggressive force on children
rachel.lau@globalnews.ca
Follow @rachel_lau
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments