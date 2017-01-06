5 Montreal stories you must read this week:

From an 11-year-old boxing champion to a daycare worker allegedly using aggressive force against children in her care, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Ormstown boil water advisory

“It’s a public health issue and there is a risk you could be infected.”

Residents in Ormstown have been under a boil water advisory for three months now, and the ban will likely continue until the spring.

Feeding the hungry

“They want to eat, [we] give them the food. That’s it, that’s all.”

Marché Ferdous may long have gone unnoticed in Montreal, but a simple act of kindness is putting it on the map.

Boxing champion

“I always have that inner feeling. I mean that I can always do better in every single fight.”

Salvatore Rufolo is not your average sixth grader – the 11-year-old from Rivière-des-Prairies is a champion Junior Division boxer.

Hasty snow removal

“Clearly people are upset, we’re upset.”

Residents in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough have a lot to complain about when it comes to snow removal.

Hurting children

“The supervisor entered and two of the children told her that the educator had slammed their heads against the table.”

Parents are concerned after hearing that a daycare worker at Les Canaries 2 in LaSalle allegedly abused and hit some of the children in her care.

