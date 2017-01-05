Snow removal company under fire after causing damages in Saint-Henri

Residents in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough have a lot to complain about when it comes to snow removal.

The snow, they say, is more like a pile of ice that makes it impossible for people to park near the curb.

Instead, vehicles are sitting almost in the middle of the street and some of them are being damaged by the plows.

“They go too close…they go too fast,” said landlord France Boulay, who said a sidewalk snowplow damaged the exterior front steps leading to an apartment building she owns.

Sauvé explained les Pavages d’Amour could face fines worth thousands of dollars for recent incidents, including damaging private and public property during its snow removal operations.

“Clearly people are upset, we’re upset, we’ve met with this company, we explained the series of fines to which they are subject,” Craig Sauvé, Montreal city councillor, told Global News.

When asked, an employee of the company refused to comment on the complaints.