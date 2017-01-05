missing teen
January 5, 2017 6:20 pm
Updated: January 5, 2017 6:31 pm

Winnipeg Police searching for missing teen

Lauren Portrait By Senior Reporter/Anchor  Global News
Police are asking for public help in locating missing Winnipeg teen Tara Ferland

Police are asking for public help in locating missing Winnipeg teen Tara Ferland

Supplied/Winnipeg Police
A A

WINNIPEG – A missing teen who was last seen in the Wildwood area earlier this week may have travelled to Toronto, police said.

Tara Ferland, 17, was last seen January 2.

In a news release Winnipeg Police said they believe the teen has travelled to the Toronto area with unknown persons and they are concerned for her well being.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
missing teen
Toronto
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News