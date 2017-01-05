Winnipeg Police searching for missing teen
WINNIPEG – A missing teen who was last seen in the Wildwood area earlier this week may have travelled to Toronto, police said.
Tara Ferland, 17, was last seen January 2.
In a news release Winnipeg Police said they believe the teen has travelled to the Toronto area with unknown persons and they are concerned for her well being.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.
