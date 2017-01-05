Canada
January 5, 2017 6:45 pm

Man falls through ice walking along river in Saskatoon

Global's tower camera caught the moment a man in Saskatoon fell through the ice.

A man in Saskatoon is lucky to have not been badly injured after breaking through the ice while walking on the river.

Thursday around 3 p.m. CST, the fire department responded to a report of a man walking on the ice between the University and Broadway bridges.

A fire fighter wearing a dry suit was approaching the man when he fell through the ice.

The man was able to pull himself out of the water and then assisted off the ice.

MD Ambulance says he sustained minor injuries and was transported to St. Paul’s Hospital.

Fortunately no one was badly injured, but the Saskatoon Fire Department says this serves as a reminder to never walk on the ice no matter how thick you think it may be.

