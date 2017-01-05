Hudson community rallies to help stranded family

Hudson residents are rallying to help a local family who lost everything in a violent fire early Wednesday morning.

Early Wednesday morning, two Hydro Quebec workers heard screams coming from the residence of Marie-Chantal Léger.

Léger and two of her three children had to jump from the second storey of their Main Road home into the arms of the Hydro Quebec workers.

Léger suffered a broken back from the escape, but no one else was injured, however, their home was completely destroyed.

With just a few days before they return to school, Léger’s three children aged 16, 10 and 8 are in need of school supplies and clothes.

Louise Craig, a founding member of Le Champignon co-working spaces, is coordinating the community effort to help the family get back on their feet.

“The family can afford to buy these things but they simply don’t have the time at this point to be able to get everything coordinated,” Craig said. “So we thought how can we do this? Because everybody wants to [help out]”

Ginette Grenier, a high school teacher in Pincourt, brought her two daughters along to donate clothes for the family.

“I said what better way to show community spirit than asking my girls to give their clothes,” Grenier said.

Grenier’s daughter, Maxime Fuentes, said giving to Léger’s family makes her happy.

“I want to help make people happy,” Fuentes said.