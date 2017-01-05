Alberta says deal reached to settle home schooling dispute with Christian school association

The Alberta government says it has reached a deal to settle its dispute with the Trinity Christian School Association over the education of 3,500 home-schooled students.

The province says the deal includes additional oversight of Trinity’s operations. The government says the education minister will appoint a financial administrator for at least one year to assist Trinity’s board of directors with developing policies and financial practices “that meet taxpayers’ expectations.”

It also says the Wisdom Home Schooling Society of Alberta will be removed from any governance or financial involvement in the education of students.

“Our priority has been ensuring that the funding we provide for education is being used to support students,” Education Minister David Eggen said in a media release Thursday.

“I stand behind the actions we have taken in this matter and officials will now move to assisting Trinity with developing governance and accounting practices that are at the standard expected by Alberta taxpayers.”

The province says the agreement was filed Thursday in court in Grande Prairie, Alta.

In November, a judge ruled the private school and home-schooling agency that was shut down by the province over allegations of misspending could operate temporarily, but without government money.

Trinity and the Wisdom Home Schooling Society had wanted the court to reverse a move by the government to pull their funding and accreditation.

With files from Global News.