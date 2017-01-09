Happening Gourmand: A taste of Montreal’s eclectic restaurant scene

Eating out in Montreal – with its record number of restaurant choices – can be a paradise for foodies, but not so sweet on the wallet.

So, when events like Happening Gourmand come around, food lovers get a rare chance to try a slew of new restaurants on a budget.

Old Port restaurants like French-inspired Verses, the new Maggie Oakes located inside the William Gray Hotel and more have created special menus at $23, $26 or $30 set prices.

Tuna tataki with pickled jalapeno, braised veal short ribs on a bed of turnip pure, duck confit with a ball of truffled mashed potatoes.

Those are just some of the dishes offered by the different restaurants.

To mark the grand event’s 10th edition, part of the proceeds will go to Dans La Rue, an organization that helps homeless and at-risk youth.

Congrats #happeninggourmand on 10 amazing years! @expoldmtl #food #launch #oldmontreal #festivals #itshappening A photo posted by 1Milk2Sugars (@1milk2sugarspr) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:37pm PST

Here are the participating restaurants:

The event runs from Jan. 5 to Feb. 5.