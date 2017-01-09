Canada
January 9, 2017 9:57 am

Happening Gourmand: A taste of Montreal’s eclectic restaurant scene

Still0821_00003 By Reporter/Weather specialist  Global News

Happening Gourmand is celebrating its 10th edition, January 6, 2017.

Happening Gourmand
Eating out in Montreal – with its record number of restaurant choices – can be a paradise for foodies, but not so sweet on the wallet.

So, when events like Happening Gourmand come around, food lovers get a rare chance to try a slew of new restaurants on a budget.

Old Port restaurants like French-inspired Verses, the new Maggie Oakes located inside the William Gray Hotel and more have created special menus at $23, $26 or $30 set prices.

Tuna tataki with pickled jalapeno, braised veal short ribs on a bed of turnip pure, duck confit with a ball of truffled mashed potatoes.

Those are just some of the dishes offered by the different restaurants.

img_0911

Happening Gourmand

Happening Gourmand

img_0394

Happening Gourmand

Global News

To mark the grand event’s 10th edition, part of the proceeds will go to Dans La Rue, an organization that helps homeless and at-risk youth.

Congrats #happeninggourmand on 10 amazing years! @expoldmtl #food #launch #oldmontreal #festivals #itshappening

A photo posted by 1Milk2Sugars (@1milk2sugarspr) on

Here are the participating restaurants:

The event runs from Jan. 5 to Feb. 5.

