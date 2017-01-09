Happening Gourmand: A taste of Montreal’s eclectic restaurant scene
Eating out in Montreal – with its record number of restaurant choices – can be a paradise for foodies, but not so sweet on the wallet.
So, when events like Happening Gourmand come around, food lovers get a rare chance to try a slew of new restaurants on a budget.
Old Port restaurants like French-inspired Verses, the new Maggie Oakes located inside the William Gray Hotel and more have created special menus at $23, $26 or $30 set prices.
Tuna tataki with pickled jalapeno, braised veal short ribs on a bed of turnip pure, duck confit with a ball of truffled mashed potatoes.
Those are just some of the dishes offered by the different restaurants.
To mark the grand event’s 10th edition, part of the proceeds will go to Dans La Rue, an organization that helps homeless and at-risk youth.
Here are the participating restaurants:
- Bevo Bar + Pizzeria ($23)
- Vieux-Port Steakhouse ($23)
- Modavie ($26)
- Méchant Boeuf ($26)
- Suite 701 ($26)
- Taverne Gaspar ($26)
- Kyo Bar Japonais ($26)
- Verses Restaurant ($30)
- Maggie Oakes ($30)
The event runs from Jan. 5 to Feb. 5.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments