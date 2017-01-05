2 charged, 2 wanted on Canada-wide warrant in fatal pizza shop shooting of Toronto teen

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder and police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for two others in the “brazen” shooting of a Toronto teenager who was gunned down while eating with friends at a pizza restaurant in the city’s north-end last year.

Jarryl Hagley, 17, was eating at the Pizza Pizza at 1937 Weston Rd., just north of Lawrence Avenue West, around 1:40 a.m. Oct. 16 when three gunmen entered the store and opened fire.

Hagley was struck by bullets and police found him in the restaurant’s back washroom shortly after arriving. He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

On Thursday, police executed several search warrants in the city and arrested Toronto men Winston Poyser, 24, and Shakiyl Shaw, 23, and charged them with first-degree murder. They were scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Thursday morning.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Lenneil Shaw, 23, and Mohamed Ali Nur, 18, both of Toronto, on charges of first-degree murder.

Toronto Police Det. Paul Worden called the shooting “brazen” in October, adding that the suspects had “no fear of witnesses (or) surveillance cameras.”

“They’re just going to go out there and basically execute somebody,” Worden said Oct. 17.

“They don’t care how many other people they hurt. It could have been worse in this case.”

Hagley’s mother, Delma Hagley, told Global News in October she wished she could tell her son that she loves him.

“He will always have a place in my heart. He will always be my baby,” Hagley told Global News. “He will always be my number one and I wish I could somehow blow into his nostrils and bring him back to life.”

Worden said he believed the shooting was targeted but investigators were unclear on whether Hagley or another individual in the group was the intended target.

He added that although Jarryl came into contact with police over the past couple of years for “various things,” he wasn’t charged with any offences and Jarryl didn’t have a criminal record.

Police are encouraging the suspects to seek legal advice and turn themselves in.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Det. Paul Worden at 416-808-7400 ext. 7-7382 or 416-616-6994, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

