World
January 5, 2017 1:51 pm

Bison caught on camera chasing away wolves in Poland

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: A herd of bison turned the tables on a pack of wolves on Wednesday during a failed attack that was caught on video in eastern Poland.

A A

A pack of wolves in eastern Poland made a wrong choice of prey when it tried to attack a herd of bison, only to be chased away.

Story continues below
Global News

An online camera installed by state forestry authorities at a clearing in the Bialowieza forest caught the bison standing up for their own and charging the wolves on Wednesday.

In the footage, wolves are seen chasing some galloping bison into the clearing. The attackers retreat when more bison appear and engage them, tails raised in warning.

Bison are Europe’s largest endangered mammals. Over 1,500 of them live under protection in eastern and southern Poland.

Foresters installed the camera at a feeding site to allow the general public to observe bison and other scenes from animal life.

© 2017 The Associated Press

Report an error
attack
Bison
Caught On Camera
Chase
Preditor
Prey
Wolf
Wolves

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News