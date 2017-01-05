Alberta man charged with assaulting 10-week-old baby

A 35-year-old Alberta man has been charged with aggravated assault after a 10-week-old baby was injured in late November.

On Nov. 29, Peace River RCMP were notified that the infant was admitted to an Edmonton-area hospital with “several injuries.”

RCMP would not release any details about what led to the baby’s injuries. The infant’s name will not be released in order to protect the identity of the baby’s siblings, RCMP said in a media release Thursday.

Ferenc Tamas Zilahy, of Nampa, Alta., has since been charged with one count of aggravated assault. He is scheduled to appear in court in Peace River on Monday, Jan. 23.

Peace River is located about 450 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.