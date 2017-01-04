Pedestrian struck by vehicle on busy Vancouver street

Footage of a horrific accident in Vancouver involving a vehicle and pedestrian should serve as a warning to slow down and pay attention, according to police.

The video, which was captured by a dashcam on Tuesday afternoon, showed a female pedestrian getting struck by a car while crossing Granville Street at Balfour yesterday afternoon. The 50-year-old woman was in a marked crosswalk when she was hit.

Police said she was taken to hospital with several serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police said the accident should highlight the importance of always being aware of your surroundings whether you’re on the road or crossing it.