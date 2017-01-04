Heartwarming moment girl asks stepmom to adopt her on Christmas caught on camera

It really was a magical time of year for one Ohio family after a girl asked her stepmother to adopt her on Christmas Day.

A minute-long video posted to Facebook on Dec. 26 showed the moment 17-year-old Marissa Thamann asked her stepmom, Heather Thamann, to adopt her.

“The papers are already signed. You just have to sign them,” Marissa was heard telling Thamann in the video.

Thamann was then seen covering her face, crying and apparently speechless.

“I’ve been waiting for so long,” Thamann finally replied.

Inside the box was a holiday ornament that read “will you adopt me?”

“My stepmom has been there for me since I was 4 years old after losing my mom when I was only 3 months old,” Marissa was quoted saying on the Facebook page Love What Matters.

A note Marissa wrote to Thamann read in part: “…you may not have been there for my first breath, or the first time I walked or talked but you were there when I lost my first tooth. When I learned how to ride a bike. When I started having feelings for boys. When I was becoming a woman.”

No word on when the adoption process will be completed.

