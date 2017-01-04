Burnaby Mountain
January 4, 2017 10:14 am
Updated: January 4, 2017 10:31 am

Man says he was stalked by a bobcat on Burnaby Mountain

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

The bobcat was spotted on Burnaby Mountain.

John Moe
A A

There were some tense moments for a Burnaby man on Tuesday when he was snowshoeing across a golf course.

He noticed he was being stalked by a bobcat.

John Moe was snowshoeing up Burnaby Mountain when he saw that cat. He managed to take a few photos of the animal and says he started making loud noises to scare the animal away.

It eventually turned around and took off.

“My first fear was it might be a cougar because he was pretty big,” said Moe. “But I noticed his tail and could tell it was a bobcat. I’ve never heard of bobcat human confrontations gone bad. I didn’t feel scared but I was very surprised.”

Credit: John Moe.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bobcat
Bobcat Sighting
Burnaby
Burnaby Mountain

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News