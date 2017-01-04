Man says he was stalked by a bobcat on Burnaby Mountain

There were some tense moments for a Burnaby man on Tuesday when he was snowshoeing across a golf course.

He noticed he was being stalked by a bobcat.

John Moe was snowshoeing up Burnaby Mountain when he saw that cat. He managed to take a few photos of the animal and says he started making loud noises to scare the animal away.

It eventually turned around and took off.

“My first fear was it might be a cougar because he was pretty big,” said Moe. “But I noticed his tail and could tell it was a bobcat. I’ve never heard of bobcat human confrontations gone bad. I didn’t feel scared but I was very surprised.”