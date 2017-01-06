‘It’s a news show, not a gong show’: Global Calgary anchors read mean messages 2017

Anchors and reporters at Global News often receive feedback from viewers through social media or via email, but not all of the criticism they receive is constructive.

Taking a cue from comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who features a segment called “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets” on his late-night talk show, Global Calgary decided to take a light-hearted look at some of the unkind (but funny) comments sent to our staff.

Amber Schinkel, Scott Fee, Leslie Horton and Jordan Witzel combed through their inboxes to retrieve a selection of critiques sent in throughout 2016.

The mean messages featured complaints about “mumbling” and “giggling” to accusations of being “pudgy” and dressing like it’s “pajama day.”

“I love getting feedback from viewers,” Fee said. “It’s always interesting to read or hear what people are thinking.”

Schinkel – who got a complaint that said she and Witzel turn the morning news into a “gong show” – also appreciates hearing feedback, good or bad, as it means viewers are engaged.

“I do find that if I reply to the more negative messages, the sender often apologizes, not realizing I personally received the note.”

“I generally like to respond to both the negative and the positive feedback,” Fee agreed. “Having worked in retail and the service industry for years, I think it’s important to connect with customers (or viewers).”

“With the negative feedback, I always feel there’s a chance to win people over. Sometimes it’s a simple misunderstanding.”

Horton said although she’s used to the mean messages by now, they can still sting.

“It’s funny and sad at the same time to read them,” she said. “It’s always surprising what bothers some people enough to write in.”

“It still stings when the attacks are personal: criticizing my looks or calling me stupid.”

“I realize I’m not going to be liked by everyone,” Horton acknowledged. “I know some of our viewers do get me, so I keep showing up for them.”

Witzel, meanwhile, says he never takes any of the mean messages he receives too seriously.

“I’m pretty easy going so it all serves as entertainment for me,” he said.