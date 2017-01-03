Canada
January 3, 2017 9:49 pm

Tens of thousands without power throughout Quebec

Hydro-Quebec's website showing the affected areas. Tuesday, January 3, 2016.

Hydro-Quebec
Tuesday’s messy weather left 32, 963 households without power throughout Quebec, according to Hydro-Quebec’s website.

The outages were mostly in the Laurentians and the Vaudreuil-Soulanges area, due to freezing rain.

“It’s affecting vegetation that is falling on our power lines,” Geneviève Chouinard, a spokesperson with Hydro-Quebec said.

The weather will also prove a challenge when it comes to restoring power.

Chouinard said the weather conditions will make it more difficult for crews to operate, adding it might take over 24 hours to fix everything.

Hydro-Quebec is posting updates on their website.

 

