Two planes touch wings on tarmac at Pearson International Airport
Two airplanes at Pearson International Airport collided wings on Tuesday evening.
An airport spokesperson told Global News an Air France Plane was stationary when a taxiing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane made “light contact” around 6 p.m. ET.
There was no information on the extent of damage or what’s happening with the passengers.
Photos provided to Global News show damage to the end of a wing of a plane.
There are reports on social media of frustrated PIA passengers who haven’t received their luggage as of 9 p.m.
With files from Nick Westoll
