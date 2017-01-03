Entertainment
At age 50, Janet Jackson welcomes first child to world

By Staff Reuters

Janet Jackson performs after the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse on March 26, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Francois Nel/Getty Images
Pop star Janet Jackson gave birth on Tuesday to her first child, a boy, at the age of 50, her publicist said.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” the singer’s representative said in a statement to People magazine.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,” the statement said.


Jackson and Qatari businessman Al Mana married in 2012, and the singer in April postponed her “Unbreakable” world tour so they could focus on starting a family.

In October, she showed off her baby bump in an exclusive photo for People magazine.

READ MORE: Janet Jackson expecting her first child at age 50

Jackson, the fiercely private youngest child of the famed Jackson singing family, has not given any details of the pregnancy or where the baby was born.

She had two previous marriages: a year-long union with soul singer James DeBarge in the mid 1980s, and to dancer Rene Elizondo Jr from 1991-2000.

 

