Manitoba drivers could face hefty fines for travelling on closed roads

WINNIPEG — For the third time in less than two weeks, Manitobans continue to dig out after a storm.

RCMP are warning motorists to be careful and obey road closures.

“Our main concern with road closures is that emergency services may not be able to reach you if you are stranded or stuck in those conditions,” said Cpl. Gary Clyde with the RCMP traffic services unit. “That’s why we’ve closed the road. It’s not safe for emergency services to go out there, so it’s not safe for you to go out there.”

Once again, several major highways were closed for hours.

Motorists were dealing with whiteout conditions, near zero visibility and large sections of roadways covered with snow drifts.

While RCMP said it is rare for them to issue a ticket under those conditions, it does happen from time to time.

“There is an offence under the highway traffic act for driving on a road that is closed. The fine is approximately $240,” said Cpl. Clyde.

Some roadways, such as highway 1 and 75, have barricades and signage to alert drivers and others have no visible warning signs.

Manitoba Public Insurance said drivers who crash on closed roads are still covered.

“If the motorist does get into a collision, provided they have valid Autopac policy, coverage will apply,” said MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley. “But it’s dangerous and potentially fatal (to drive on a closed roadway) so people need to observe the rules of the road.

Road closures are at the discretion of the RCMP and officers said it is not a decision that is made lightly.

“We take into account calls for service thus far, visibility plays a role and then the actual road conditions themselves,” said Cpl. Clyde. “Ice, build up of snow or vehicles getting stuck (are all taken into account).”

While RCMP said it is rare to ticket drivers on closed highways, it can and does happen on occasion.