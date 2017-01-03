Vernon to offer online health info

It’s called MyHealthPortal and it’s coming to Vernon. The online tool offers patients 24 hour access to their personal health information via their smart phone, tablet or computer through a secure portal from the Interior Health website.

MyHealthPortal allows people to view Interior Health lab results, diagnostic imaging reports (such as X-rays, scans and ultrasound), certain upcoming appointments, recent hospital visit history, and the opportunity to update address and phone number information.

Residents interested in the service can sign up by visiting an enrollment team that will be at Vernon Jubilee Hospital and the Vernon Downtown Lab (Sterling Centre) from Jan. 9 – 20, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patients must present legal photo identification and their Care Card or B.C. Services Card in order to verify their identity. They will then be given a username and password to access their health information.

If you can’t sign up in person, you can do so remotely online after Jan. 9 on the Interior Health website.

Vernon is the latest community to be offered access to the online tool. MyHealthPortal is already available to patients in the Shuswap, Cariboo, and Thompson-Nicola areas. The service is being introduced to all Interior Health hospital patients through a phased roll-out schedule. To date, more than 4,000 patients have enrolled.