Canada
January 3, 2017 11:31 am
Updated: January 3, 2017 11:50 am

Banff hotel fire caused by propane torch: officials

Melissa Gilligan 1 By Online Reporter  Global News

Canmore Fire-Rescue said it responded early Thursday morning to a structure fire at the Banff hotel.

Canmore Fire-Rescue Twitter
Investigators have determined that a fire at the Mount Royal Hotel, a historic hotel in Banff, Alta., last week was sparked when a propane torch came into contact with combustible materials.

The fire started at around 2:30 a.m on Dec. 29, forcing the evacuation of the building.

In a statement emailed to Global News, the Town of Banff said the cause of the fire was “determined to be a direct flame impingement to combustible material from a propane torch.”

The roof of the building was undergoing renovation work at the time.

banff-hotel-cm-3

Smoke could still be seen from Banff’s Mount Royal Hotel as of 9:30 a.m. Dec. 29, 2016.

Carl Modolo
banff-hotel-cm-1

Smoke could still be seen from Banff’s Mount Royal Hotel as of 9:30 a.m. Dec. 29, 2016.

Carl Modolo
banff-hotel-1044-ch-1

The scene of the fire at Banff’s Mount Royal Hotel just before 11 a.m. MT on Dec. 29, 2016.

Craig Hooper / Global News
banff-hotel-1044-ch-2

The scene of the fire at Banff’s Mount Royal Hotel just before 11 a.m. MT on Dec. 29, 2016.

Craig Hooper / Global News
banff-fire-morning

A huge plume of smoke could be seen from the hotel early on Thursday morning.

Jayme Doll / Global News
banff-fire-jd-730

Officials said the fire started at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2016.

Jayme Doll / Global News
banff-hotel-fire-dan-moore-1

Photos submitted to Global News showing the Banff’s Mount Royal Hotel at around 7 a.m. Dec. 29, 2016.

Dan Moore, Banff
banff-hotel-fire-dan-moore-2

Photos submitted to Global News showing the Banff’s Mount Royal Hotel at around 7 a.m. Dec. 29, 2016.

Dan Moore, Banff

Officials said that after reviewing witness statements, photographs and video footage it was determined the fire originated approximately 25 feet from the west brick wall facing Banff Avenue.

Over 250 guests staying at the hotel at the time of the fire were relocated. None were injured.

In total, 23 firefighters battled the blaze.

Banff
Banff Fire Department
Banff hotel
Banff hotel fire
Banff Mount Royal Hotel
Canmore Fire-Rescue
Mount Royal Hotel

