Banff hotel fire caused by propane torch: officials

Investigators have determined that a fire at the Mount Royal Hotel, a historic hotel in Banff, Alta., last week was sparked when a propane torch came into contact with combustible materials.

The fire started at around 2:30 a.m on Dec. 29, forcing the evacuation of the building.

In a statement emailed to Global News, the Town of Banff said the cause of the fire was “determined to be a direct flame impingement to combustible material from a propane torch.”

The roof of the building was undergoing renovation work at the time.

Officials said that after reviewing witness statements, photographs and video footage it was determined the fire originated approximately 25 feet from the west brick wall facing Banff Avenue.

Over 250 guests staying at the hotel at the time of the fire were relocated. None were injured.

In total, 23 firefighters battled the blaze.