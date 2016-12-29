Crews battle fire at Banff’s historic Mount Royal Hotel

A wall of flames could be seen from the roof of the Mount Royal Hotel in Banff in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Canmore Fire-Rescue agency said in a tweet just after 7 a.m. MT that the incident had started earlier in the morning. Fire crews from Exshaw and Lake were called in to support the Banff crews on the “structure fire.”

A staff member at the King Edward Hotel across the street told News Talk 770 crews had been battling the blaze for hours, but it looked like everyone got out safely—many fleeing without shoes or jackets.

The historic hotel dates back to 1908 and is located on Banff Avenue in the heart of the tourist town. Roads in the area were closed as the fire department worked to put out the flames.

