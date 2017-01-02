Vernon
January 2, 2017

Vernon celebrates 125 anniversary in 2017

megan-hs By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

Watch Above: As the City of Vernon kicks off its 125 anniversary celebrations, Global Okanagan takes a brief look at some of the city’s history, with ‘then and now’ photographs of some Vernon streetscapes.

Canada is celebrating the 150th anniversary of Confederation this year. In the Okanagan, one community is marking a milestone of its own. The City of Vernon turns 125 this year.

“One of the big things is how much we’ve grown in those 125 years. It started out with ranching, agriculture, fruit trees and look where we have come now. I think we have come a long ways,” Vernon city councilor Catherine Lord said.

Vernon kicked off celebrations with activities at the recreation centre. Vernon will have to wait almost a year for the actual anniversary date to come around. The city was incorporated in December of 1892.

