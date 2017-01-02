Vernon celebrates 125 anniversary in 2017

Canada is celebrating the 150th anniversary of Confederation this year. In the Okanagan, one community is marking a milestone of its own. The City of Vernon turns 125 this year.

“One of the big things is how much we’ve grown in those 125 years. It started out with ranching, agriculture, fruit trees and look where we have come now. I think we have come a long ways,” Vernon city councilor Catherine Lord said.

Vernon kicked off celebrations with activities at the recreation centre. Vernon will have to wait almost a year for the actual anniversary date to come around. The city was incorporated in December of 1892.