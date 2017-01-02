Cougar seen in West Kelowna

WEST KELOWNA – A cougar has been prowling a residential area in West Kelowna.

Peter Haslock is on the strata council for the Terravita housing development in the Shannon Lake neighbourhood.

He says a fellow resident spotted the big cat at about 7 a.m. Monday as it ran past his deck and up a hillside along the third hole of the local golf course.

Haslock wants people to be aware of the predator’s presence, especially as there are children in the vicinity.