Snowplow driver fighting for his life after crash east of Calgary

The RCMP is investigating after a man was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was found in an overturned snowplow east of Calgary Sunday morning.

According to Calgary EMS, paramedics were called to the scene on Highway 797, about two kilometres south of Highway 1, at 7:50 a.m. for reports of an overturned vehicle.

EMS said fire crews worked to extricate a man in his 50s who was trapped in the cab of the snowplow before he was rushed to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

They said it is believed nobody witnessed the crash and that no other vehicles were involved.