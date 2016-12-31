Woman launches car off hill, crashes through roof of nearby home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Authorities say a woman driving at least 70 mph hit a hill and launched into the roof of a group home in North Carolina.

Remarkably, no one inside the home was injured. WGHP-TV reports that the woman was taken to a hospital. She is expected to be fine.

Winston-Salem police said the crash happened about 4 p.m. Friday. The vehicle hit a hill in the front yard of the group home and landed through the roof of the house. The front part of the home appeared undamaged in photos posted online.

Elderly woman going 70-90 mph hits embankment, flies into roof of home on Konnoak Dr. in #WSNC Everyone's ok @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/TUKd0VWlol — Michael Hennessey (@mhennesseynews) December 30, 2016

“She hit that curb, hit the incline, went airborne and went through the top of the house,” Sgt. Verron Chue of the Winston-Salem Police Department told WGHP.

A neighbour said the accident sounded like a bomb going off.

“We heard a bang, a loud bang, and then our house shook a little bit,” Robert Christie said.

Rescue Call: WSFD is the scene of a vehicle that left the roadway and landed inside of a structure. All patients are free. #wsfire .119 pic.twitter.com/q7WbaH6hAW — cityofwsfire (@cityofwsfire) December 30, 2016

Police believe the woman may have suffered a medical emergency while driving.

“Just from us talking to her, she didn’t realize her car was actually inside the house.” Chue said. “I would guess that she passed out.”

Shane Ferguson, executive director of Rescare, says the home is for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and there were six people inside.