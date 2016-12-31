Crime
December 31, 2016 10:53 am

3 arrested after man critically injured in east-end Toronto shooting

By Online Journalist  Global News

Three men have been taken into custody after a shooting in near O'Connor Drive and Wakunda Place on Dec. 31, 2016.

Andrew Collins / Global News
Three men have been arrested after a man in his 30s was critically injured in a shooting in Toronto’s east end early Saturday.

Toronto police responded to a shooting near O’Connor Drive and Wakunda Place, near Eglinton and Victoria Place Avenues, around 1:15 a.m.

Officers found a  seriously injured man at the scene and rushed him to hospital in critical condition.

Const. Craig Brister said charges have not yet been laid against the three men.

No update has been provided on the condition of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at (416) 808-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).

Global News

Critical Condition
Toronto crime
Toronto Police
Toronto shooting

