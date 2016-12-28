1 man in serious condition after being shot in Toronto’s north end

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in north-end Toronto Tuesday evening.

Officials said emergency crews were called at around 6:40 p.m. after the man was shot twice while walking on Driftwood Court, near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West.

“He observed a black SUV travelling northbound on Driftwood Court. Once the SUV passed him, he heard some gun shots from behind him,” Toronto police Sgt. Brian Maharaj told Global News.

Cops patroling Jane/Driftwood 6:40pm, hear gunshots. Find man, 30s, w/ injuries. Going to hospital. Blk SUV fled. No more info. #2297220 ^vk — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 29, 2016

The man was rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre by paramedics in life-threatening condition. Maharaj later said the man’s condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening and that he was going to have surgery.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.