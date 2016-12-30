Traffic
December 30, 2016 9:08 pm
Updated: December 30, 2016 9:32 pm

1 person dead after collision in Richmond Hill: police

By Online Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

York Regional Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Richmond Hill Friday. They later died at hospital.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

The driver of a vehicle has died after being struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill earlier Friday.

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called to Leslie and West Wilmot streets, north of Highway 7, at 4:30 p.m. with reports of a three-vehicle collision.

One person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and two others had minor injuries.

Police are investigating to determine the cause of the collision.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect a driver died after being taken to hospital

Global News

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Pedestrian
Richmond Hill
Traffic
York Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News