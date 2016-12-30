1 person dead after collision in Richmond Hill: police

The driver of a vehicle has died after being struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill earlier Friday.

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called to Leslie and West Wilmot streets, north of Highway 7, at 4:30 p.m. with reports of a three-vehicle collision.

1 person has died as result of collision on Leslie St. No further details at this point. — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 31, 2016

One person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and two others had minor injuries.

Police are investigating to determine the cause of the collision.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect a driver died after being taken to hospital