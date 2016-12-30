Crime
December 30, 2016 5:01 pm
Updated: December 30, 2016 5:10 pm

Dog found injured at Melfort, Sask. break-in dies

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A man has been charged by Saskatchewan RCMP after an injured dog found at a break-in passed away.

Google Maps
A A

Saskatchewan RCMP say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after an injured dog found at a break-in earlier this week died.

On Wednesday, police received a complaint about a break and enter at a Melfort residence.

READ MORE: Charges stayed against man, youth of lighting kitten on fire at Craven Jamboree

Police arrived to find the dog injured at the scene. RCMP officials said the owner was not home at the time.

The animal was taken to a veterinary clinic but did not survive.

The 19-year-old man is facing charges that include break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and injure or endanger an animal. He is scheduled to appear in Melfort provincial court on Jan. 3, 2017.

Melfort is approximately 175 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Global News

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break And Enter
Break In
Dog
Injure or Endanger an Animal
Melfort
Sask Court
Sask RCMP
Vet Clinic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News