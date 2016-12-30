Dog found injured at Melfort, Sask. break-in dies

Saskatchewan RCMP say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after an injured dog found at a break-in earlier this week died.

On Wednesday, police received a complaint about a break and enter at a Melfort residence.

Police arrived to find the dog injured at the scene. RCMP officials said the owner was not home at the time.

The animal was taken to a veterinary clinic but did not survive.

The 19-year-old man is facing charges that include break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and injure or endanger an animal. He is scheduled to appear in Melfort provincial court on Jan. 3, 2017.

Melfort is approximately 175 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.