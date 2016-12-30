4 dead after small plane crashes into ravine in Washington state

Four people are dead after a small plane crashed in northwest Washington state.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said searchers found the single-engine Cessna and four bodies in a heavily wooded ravine in Jefferson County Friday morning. Crews used radar data and the plane’s emergency locator transmitter to find the wreckage. Authorities say there were no survivors.

The aircraft left Boeing Field in Seattle for Port Angeles just after 6 p.m. Thursday and lost contact with air traffic control about 45 minutes later.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were to arrive on scene Saturday to examine the aircraft. The names of those killed were not immediately released, pending positive identification and notification of families.