Oliver and Emma top list of most popular baby names in B.C. for 2015

The Vital Statistics Agency has released its list of the top baby names in B.C. in 2015 and for the first time Oliver is the most popular name for newborn boys in British Columbia.

There has not been many changes in the girls’ list; Emma and Olivia have been the top two names for the past five years.

In 2015, Emma took first place and Olivia fell to second place.

Rounding out the top five names for girls born in the province in 2015 were Emily, Sophia and Ava. There were some different spellings used however, with variations like Sophia/Sofia and Emily/Emilee/Emilie.

For boys, the remaining top five were Ethan, Liam, Benjamin and Lucas.

Only names whose frequency occurs five or more times are listed.

The Vital Statistics Agency says some parents do not register their baby’s name right away, which is among the reasons why they release the list of names for the previous year close to the end of the following year.

The agency says there were 44,405 babies born in B.C. in 2015, consisting of 22,819 boys and 21,586 girls.

It’s still too early to tally 2016, but preliminary results show the top name for boys is trending to be Lucas and the top name for girls looks like it will be Olivia.

Final statistics will not be available until late 2017.