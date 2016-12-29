Emergency landing at Kelowna International Airport

There were some tense moments at the Kelowna International Airport on Thursday night, when a plane en route from Cranbrook to Vancouver requested an emergency landing.

The Pacific Coastal Airlines flight made the request at around 6:20 p.m. when instruments on board the plane indicated what could have been a fire.

“We were flying along and the flight attendant said we had a fire indication so we landed immediately,'” passenger Ryan Wallace said.

None of the passengers said that they smelled smoke.

Emergency protocols were activated, but the plane, with 38 people on board landed safely.

The airline and the transportation safety board is now in charge of investigating.

A second plane was sent from Vancouver to pick up the diverted passengers.