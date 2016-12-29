Calgary restaurant Bar C to close Friday

Bar C Food & Drink has announced it will shut its doors on Dec. 30.

The 17 Avenue restaurant and bar has been open for four years but will be closing after dinner service on Friday.

“We would like to thank all of our valued guests, loyal regulars, dedicated staff and the community for supporting and enjoying Bar C Food & Drink throughout the years,” City Restaurants operations manager Jamie Bryshun said in a statement posted on the restaurant’s website.

Bar C falls under Canadian Rocky Mountain Resorts (CRMR), which owns three other restaurants in Calgary: Divino Wine and Cheese Bistro, Cilantro and The Lake House at Lake Bonavista. It also owns three boutique lodges in the Rocky Mountains and CRM Ranch.