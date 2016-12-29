Man found with head injuries in Taber parking lot: STARS

Emergency crews were called to a parking lot in the 5000 block of 53 Street in Taber Wednesday night, after a man was discovered with suspected head injuries.

STARS told Global News its crews transported a 26-year-old man from Taber to Foothills hospital in Calgary after 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

They believe the man sustained head injuries related to blunt force trauma, but could not offer any further details.

EMS said the man was unresponsive when he was found in Taber, but was in stable condition when he was transported to Calgary.

More to come…