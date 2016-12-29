2 Calgary residents killed after hit by semi on QEII

Two Calgary residents were killed in a collision on the QEII Highway near Innisfail, Alta. early Thursday morning.

RCMP said a semi-truck ended up in the ditch after crossing over the median on the QEII.

A motorist pulled over to check on the driver of the semi.

The two people were standing outside the vehicle, when another semi truck ran into the debris from the first collision and went into the ditch, striking both people.

Both individuals were pronounced deceased on scene.

The southbound lanes of the QEII were closed for several hours, before re-opening later Thursday morning.

RCMP said neither speed, alcohol or road conditions are considered factors in the fatal crash.

The identities of the deceased haven’t been released.