French mayor names dead-end road ‘Rue du Brexit’ in honour of British leave vote

The mayor of a French town is getting a lot of attention after name a new road, which leads nowhere, “Rue du Brexit” in honour of Britian’s vote to leave the European Union.

Julian Sanchez, mayor of the town of Beaucaire in southern France and a far-right politican, took to Twitter Monday to announce city council agreed the new street name, which he describes as an “tribute to the British sovereign people’s choice.”

Europe : Le conseil municipal de Beaucaire crée la "rue du Brexit" pour rendre hommage au choix du peuple Britannique souverain. pic.twitter.com/X2as1czVQO — Julien Sanchez (@jsanchez_fn) December 26, 2016

The announcement was quickly met with approval from the official Twitter account for the UK’s “Leave” campaign, which campaigned for UK residents to vote to leave the EU.

“A fine choice,” the account tweeted, sharing Sanchez’s message.

Story continues below A Mayor in France has named their new road 'Rue du Brexit' to pay tribute to our vote for independence! A fine choice! 🇬🇧 https://t.co/t7x4Ihjsu0 — LEAVE.EU (@LeaveEUOfficial) December 26, 2016

But it didn’t take long for social media users to point out that the road in question is a circular road that “leads to nowhere” – the street simply loops around in one big circle, with both entrances leading off of Rue Robert Schuman. To add to the irony, Rue Robert Schuman is named after a French politician who is considered one of the “founding fathers” of the European Union who served as the first President of the European Parliament and President of the European Movement.

“Therefore a street which starts from Europe (Robert Schuman) to return to Europe. Beautiful symbol actually,” tweeted one user in reaction to the news.

Front National mayor renamed this street the rue de Brexit. It's a circular road in the middle of nowhere: #brexitshambles #brexit pic.twitter.com/OBKMbjJgk3 — Melanie Conroy (@MelanieConroy1) December 28, 2016

It’s a dead end that’s bumpy, of unknown length, and costs a hell of a lot more to build than anyone thought. #Brexit #rueDuBrexit https://t.co/BXstmmr1Pi — Jon Worth (@jonworth) December 27, 2016

@jonworth Seriously, did you have a look at this proposed "Rue du Brexit"? It's quite remarkable, really. pic.twitter.com/JEIs8i7bYU — Humble Gateau (@kirschly) December 27, 2016

By a slim margin of 52 to 48 per cent, Britons voted to exit the EU in June, which led to the resignation of Prime Minister David Cameron.

On Thursday, opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused the current Prime Minister, Theresa May, of acting like King Henry VIII by refusing to commit to giving parliament a vote on the deal to leave the European Union.

May told lawmakers earlier this month parliament would have “ample opportunity” to discuss her plans for Brexit but she stopped short of promising lawmakers a vote on any final agreement.

“It would have to come to parliament. She cannot hide behind Henry VIII and the divine rights of the power of kings on this one,” he said.

“The idea that on something as major as this the prime minister would use the royal prerogative to bypass parliament is extraordinary – I don’t know where she’s coming from.”

Henry VIII, who ruled from 1509 to 1547, is best known for his six wives and making himself head of the Church in England after breaking with Rome.

