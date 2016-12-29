Berlin attack truck’s automatic braking system may have saved lives: Report

German authorities believe the automatic brakes installed in the truck used in the Berlin attack prevented even more deaths when it ploughed through a Christmas market earlier this month.

According to Germany’s Sueddeutsche daily newspaper, the automatic braking system brought the vehicle to a standstill after about 80 metres.

Swedish truck manufacturer Scania, the brand used in the attack, said in November 2013 that it was introducing “further developed Advanced Emergency Braking” (AEB) to its trucks.

“AEB will improve road safety and can help to deploy emergency braking if the driver is inattentive to dangerous situations,” the caption in the video reads.

According to the report, it is possible for the driver to override the braking system; however, the technology was deployed during the attack.

Twelve people were killed and at least 48 injured as a result of the attack, which was carried out by Anis Amri, an asylum seeker from Tunisia. Amri was shot dead in Italy on Dec. 23.

The Sueddeutsche said German authorities in Berlin had discussed his case at least seven times between February and November at the government’s Joint Terror Prevention Centre (GTAZ).

The newspaper said documents it was shown by the authorities show Amri looked for Internet instructions on how to build pipe bombs and how to make explosive materials. It added that he had sought contact with Islamic State in February and offered to be a suicide bomber.

Terrorism prevention experts discussed at least twice whether Amri was planning a specific attack in Germany, but both times decided it was unlikely, the paper reported.

