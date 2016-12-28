Fort McMurray wildfire tops list of Canada’s biggest 2016 weather stories

TORONTO – The
“beast” of a wildfire that charred Fort McMurray, Alta., was named Canada’s biggest weather story of the year in an annual list compiled by the country’s top meteorologists.
The list, which also includes the melting Arctic Sea ice and one of the warmest Novembers on record, was created by the Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society and
Environment Canada‘s chief climatologist, David Phillips. READ MORE: ‘This is Fort McMurray burning’ video makes YouTube’s Top 10 list
The wildfire forced nearly 90,000 people to desert Canada’s oilsands region and reduced thousands of homes to ash in early May, after unseasonably hot, dry weather.
“It was almost biblical,” Phillips said.
Watch Below: The Fort McMurray wildfire forced more than 80,000 people from their homes. Here’s a look back at how the first few days unfolded.
The dry forest floor acted as kindling for the fire, and high winds blew the flames over highways and rivers. Flames shot high into the air.
The heat coming off of the fire — which burned between 800 and 1,000 C — produced twisting winds that turned into small tornadoes, Phillips said.
The fire also caused a dry thunderstorm, he said. As of mid-December,
the fire was still burning.
The wildfire, nicknamed “the beast” for its unpredictability,
is the costliest insured natural disaster in Canadian history, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada. There was an estimated $3.77 billion in claims as of mid-November.
Nobody died as a direct result of the fire, though two teenagers were killed in a highway crash south of the city.
Crews work to clean up the wildfire destruction in Fort McMurray Alta., on June 24, 2016. The Alberta government says it will post online the resumes of companies that want to rebuild homes destroyed or damaged by the Fort McMurray wildfires in a move to help residents make informed choices.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Burned trees are shown in Saprae Creek near Fort McMurray Alta, on Friday June 3, 2016. Analysts say lost oilsands production from the Fort McMurray wildfires could top 30 million barrels and cost the industry upwards of $1.4 billion.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Street signs still stand in a Fort McMurray neighbourhood devastated by wildfire.
Global News
Rubble from a burned out home is seen on Silin Forest Road in Fort McMurray, Alta., on Thursday, June 2, 2016.
Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
Workers put out markers around a devastated area of Timberlea in Fort McMurray Alta, on Thursday, June 2, 2016. Members of the community are slowly being allowed back into their homes.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
The devastated area of Timberlea in Fort McMurray Alta, on Thursday, June 2, 2016. Members of the community are slowly being allowed back into their homes.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
A resident of the Timberlea neighbourhood looks over the damage of the area in Fort McMurray, Alta, on Thursday, June 2, 2016. Members of the community are slowly being allowed back into their homes.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
A family photo lies among the burnt rubble in the Timberlea neighbourhood in Fort McMurray Alta, on Thursday, June 2, 2016. Members of the community are slowly being allowed back into their homes.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
A burned-out vehicle is seen in the Timberlea neighbourhood as residents re-enter fire-ravaged Fort McMurray, Alta., on Thursday, June 2, 2016.
Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
A burned-out bulldozer sits among the rubble in Fort McMurray Alta, on Thursday June 2, 2016. Members of the community are slowly being allowed back into their homes.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
A man stands where his garage used to be in the Timberlea neighbourhood as people re-enter fire-ravaged Fort McMurray, Alta., on Thursday, June 2, 2016.
Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
Residents survey the damage to their homes in the Timberlea neighbourhood as people re-enter fire-ravaged Fort McMurray, Alta., on Thursday, June 2, 2016.
Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
A man surveys damage to his home in the Timberlea neighbourhood as people re-enter fire-ravaged Fort McMurray, Alta., on Thursday, June 2, 2016.
Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
A man looks through rubble in the Timberlea neighbourhood as residents re-enter fire-ravaged Fort McMurray, Alta., on Thursday, June 2, 2016.
Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
Extensive damage caused by a previous house explosion in the Dickinsfield neighbourhood is seen in Fort McMurray, Alta., on Thursday, June 2, 2016.
Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
Smoke rises from buildings destroyed by a wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alta., in this May 6, 2016, handout still from video.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Burnt out trees are shown in Fort McMurray, Alta., in a May 13, 2016, file photo.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
A giant fireball is visible as a wildfire rips through the forest by Highway 63, 16 kilometres south of Fort McMurray, Alta on Saturday, May 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Phillips noted that most of the top 10 weather stories had to do with this year’s uncharacteristic warmth.
The heat exacerbated the fire in Fort Mac, and it led to the Arctic Sea ice hitting a new record low. Phillips said that at the end of May, the Beaufort Sea is normally 92 per cent frozen. But this year, it was just a little over half ice-covered, and melting began a full month ahead of normal.
READ MORE: No surprise here: Summer 2016 was warmer, wetter than normal in Edmonton
Number two on the list was the second-warmest winter in Canada since national record-keeping began in 1948, followed by stormy weather across the Prairies in July culminating with a
major storm on August 1st.
Sean Schofer tweeted out this photo of an enormous tornado in southern Manitoba.
Sean Schofer / Twitter
Number four on Phillips’ annual list was the consistently hot, humid and fairly quiet summer in eastern Canada, followed by November’s heat wave in much of the country ahead of December’s deep freeze.
READ MORE: Longest cold spell in over 20 years comes to an end in Calgary
Wild summer weather on the Prairies, Atlantic Canada being drenched by the remnants of
Hurricane Matthew in October and a several rainfall in the Windsor, Ontario region at the end of September also made the annual list.
READ MORE: 1,700 households damaged by flooding from rainstorm in Windsor, Ont., area
