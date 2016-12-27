2 Saskatoon videographers make $150 count by handing out winter wear

A couple of videographers used their creative skills to highlight small acts of kindness as they handed out winter wear during some cold winter days in Saskatoon.

The effort is part of a Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) campaign which gives young people $150 to make a difference in their community.

Around 70 toques and 30 pairs of gloves were purchased at the dollar store and given away to people randomly and to The Lighthouse Supported Living.

“It’s always a great feeling just to see a smile on someone’s face. I think that’s the biggest motivator for me in general is just making other people happy and if you take care of people, people will take care of you,” campaign participant Dylan Giesbrecht said on Tuesday.

“Even the small act of kindness, I feel like, can go very far.”

Nawid Shirzai and Giesbrecht recorded their good deeds and then uploaded a video to Facebook on Christmas Day.

RBC employees are selecting young people between the ages of 16 and 25 within their communities to participate. The campaign was launched to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.